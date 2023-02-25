American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,051,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,886,000 after buying an additional 210,212 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $625,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 132.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,327,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,010,000 after buying an additional 755,740 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 116.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 349,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,571,000 after buying an additional 188,096 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

American International Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE AIG opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

