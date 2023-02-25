American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.61-$1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.58-1.64 EPS.

Shares of AMH stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,521,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,951. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Scotiabank started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to an inline rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James cut American Homes 4 Rent from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

