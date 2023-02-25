American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Cfra

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cfra from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.00.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.3 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.64.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,827,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,034,000 after buying an additional 721,058 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

