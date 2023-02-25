American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,510,008 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.81% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $14,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,061 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 791,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 58,147 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 1.1 %

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.63. 2,298,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,169. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

