Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Raised to C$75.00 at TD Securities

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASGTF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Altus Group Price Performance

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. Altus Group has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.37.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, software, and technology-related services.

