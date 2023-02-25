Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Raised to C$75.00 at TD Securities

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2023

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTFGet Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASGTF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Altus Group Price Performance

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. Altus Group has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.37.

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, software, and technology-related services.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.