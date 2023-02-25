alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €7.71 ($8.20) and last traded at €7.77 ($8.27). Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 583,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.79 ($8.29).

alstria office REIT Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51.

About alstria office REIT

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

