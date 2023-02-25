Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given New $291.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $310.00 to $291.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.47.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $189.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.45. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 665.95%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

