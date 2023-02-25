Allstate Corp Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Allstate Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $124.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.53.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

