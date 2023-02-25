Allstate Corp Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Allstate Corp reduced its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in DexCom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

DexCom Trading Down 1.6 %

DexCom stock opened at $110.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.84 and its 200-day moving average is $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $134.76. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.50, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,288 shares of company stock worth $12,613,501 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading

