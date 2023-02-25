Allstate Corp Cuts Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Allstate Corp lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,141 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,993,000 after buying an additional 797,813 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,531,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $415,042,000 after buying an additional 159,591 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,951,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,869,000 after buying an additional 679,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,161,838 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,470,000 after buying an additional 260,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.22.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Price Performance

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVN opened at $55.00 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average is $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.