Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.47.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.79. The stock has a market cap of $235.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Further Reading

