Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.47.
Alibaba Group Price Performance
Alibaba Group stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.79. The stock has a market cap of $235.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.