Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,491,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after buying an additional 347,483 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,408,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 144,410 shares in the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 623,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 383,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Algoma Steel Group

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

