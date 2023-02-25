Aleph Zero Price Tops $1.50 (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $299.23 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00006489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.30 or 0.00430930 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000106 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,577.38 or 0.28542588 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 199,043,416 coins. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

