Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.44-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $851.50 million-$877.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $874.03 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ALRM. Barclays cut their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.20.

ALRM stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. 348,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,748. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average is $58.13. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,894.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 44.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

