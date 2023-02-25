Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.
Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE AGI opened at $10.08 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold
About Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alamos Gold (AGI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.