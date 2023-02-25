Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE AGI opened at $10.08 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at $101,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

