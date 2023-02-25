AIREA (LON:AIEA) Stock Price Up 1.4%

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.42). Approximately 30,013 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 20,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.42).

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.47 million, a PE ratio of 1,166.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67.

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes floor coverings in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes tufted loop pile, tufted cut pile, fiber bonded, structure bonded, and entrance matting carpet tiles, as well as a range of carpet planks for architects, specifiers and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the burmatex brand name.

