Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Transport Services Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.85-2.00 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,135,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,772. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.72. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

