AES (NYSE:AES) Given a $30.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AES. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AES to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Get AES alerts:

AES Price Performance

NYSE:AES opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48. AES has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

AES Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at AES

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.42%.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AES

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AES by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AES by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,620,000 after acquiring an additional 914,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AES by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,686,000 after acquiring an additional 314,301 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AES by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,135,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,659,000 after acquiring an additional 53,261 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.