aelf One Day Trading Volume Reaches $42.34 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, aelf has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $154.88 million and $42.34 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007557 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004539 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001929 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,877,129 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.