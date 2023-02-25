Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.65

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and traded as low as $1.55. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 115,006 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $262.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 18,763 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $32,084.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,548.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 63,723 shares of company stock worth $113,002 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares in the last quarter.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

