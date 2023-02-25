Achain Market Cap Reaches $1.38 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $186,250.78 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Achain has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000295 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007557 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005145 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001188 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

