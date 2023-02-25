ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.08-$1.12 EPS.

ACCO Brands Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.39. 702,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $508.06 million, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $8.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

