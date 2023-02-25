Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Shares Up 17%

Shares of Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Rating) shot up 17% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 24,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Acceleware Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.35. The company has a market cap of C$35.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get Acceleware alerts:

Acceleware (CVE:AXE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter.

Acceleware Company Profile

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.