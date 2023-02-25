Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,344.91

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,344.91 ($16.20) and traded as low as GBX 1,321.60 ($15.92). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,330 ($16.02), with a volume of 132,711 shares.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,345.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,253.51. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a GBX 35.25 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $12.05. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is presently 939.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Patricia Dimond acquired 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,406 ($16.93) per share, for a total transaction of £49,716.16 ($59,870.13). Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

