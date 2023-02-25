13,391 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 50,631,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,897,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $18.25.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

