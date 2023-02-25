1,177,000 Shares in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Purchased by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Greenland Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies Stock Performance

GTEC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 25,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,437. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.56. Greenland Technologies Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.