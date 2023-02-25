10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Benjamin J. Hindson Sells 1,742 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $83,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,948,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

10x Genomics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.06. 632,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,678. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.75. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $83.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,602,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,466,000 after buying an additional 158,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,654,000 after buying an additional 446,601 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 50.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,195,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,347,000 after buying an additional 2,070,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 27.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,576,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,348,000 after buying an additional 973,528 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

