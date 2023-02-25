10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Sells $59,448.75 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $59,448.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

10x Genomics Stock Down 2.0 %

10x Genomics stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,678. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 45.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

