Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.45), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 52.41% and a negative return on equity of 280.60%. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Zeta Global updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Zeta Global stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.11. 1,747,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,956. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 22,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $201,950.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,566,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $149,264,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $1,328,928.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,928,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $162,944,217.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,876 over the last 90 days. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

