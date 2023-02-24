Zambesigold Price Down 8.4% This Week (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $46.07 million and approximately $118,223.21 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zambesigold has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold launched on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

