Zacks Investment Management Purchases 3,670 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 723,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $69,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,533,000 after acquiring an additional 948,844 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,097,000 after acquiring an additional 820,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,060,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,902,000 after acquiring an additional 102,403 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,619,939. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $111.17.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

