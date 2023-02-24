Zacks Investment Management Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,120 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.8% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $115,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

PEP stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.83. 776,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,835,066. The company has a market capitalization of $240.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

