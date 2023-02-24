Zacks Investment Management Acquires 842,988 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 6,394.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 842,988 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $31,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in FirstEnergy by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,320,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,844,000 after acquiring an additional 730,133 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $899,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,208,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 163,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 61,042 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 122,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 51,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.18. 592,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

FirstEnergy Company Profile



FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

