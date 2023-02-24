Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,077.65

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,077.65 ($12.98) and traded as high as GBX 1,187.30 ($14.30). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,156 ($13.92), with a volume of 7,879 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,600 ($19.27) price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,085.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,078.41. The stock has a market cap of £381.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,080.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

