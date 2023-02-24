XRUN Tops 24-Hour Volume of $111,741.47 (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. XRUN has a total market cap of $313.06 million and $111,741.47 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars.

