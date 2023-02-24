WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.07

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.07 and traded as low as $13.77. WVS Financial shares last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 2,509 shares changing hands.

WVS Financial Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07.

WVS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.87%.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

