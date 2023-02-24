WOW-token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $293.93 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $293.93 million and $1.58 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.61 or 0.01304582 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00013767 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00033171 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.26 or 0.01646439 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001312 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0293933 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

