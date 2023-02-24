WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $73.16 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0958 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $73.16 million and $697,342.86 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00395563 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00028993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013972 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000829 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017232 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,483,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,015,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.