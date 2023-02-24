Westlake (NYSE:WLK) PT Raised to $125.00 at UBS Group

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WLK. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Westlake from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $120.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.24. Westlake has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.67 and its 200 day moving average is $103.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Stories

