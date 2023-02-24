Visionary Wealth Advisors Trims Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,172. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $201.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.16.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

