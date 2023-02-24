Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.40 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,640,000 after acquiring an additional 434,053 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,384,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,283,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 145,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,124,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $45.12. 53,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,340. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61.

