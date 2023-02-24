Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.39 on Friday, reaching $198.34. The stock had a trading volume of 690,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,251. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36. The company has a market cap of $271.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.