Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,357 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 19,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.41.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock traded down $8.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.04. 2,846,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,413,110. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.66. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.