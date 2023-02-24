Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 416 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $902,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,223,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,351 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

SCHX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 183,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,055. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.