Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,533 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Performance

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

V traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,632,593. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.29. The company has a market capitalization of $409.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

