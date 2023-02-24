Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $676,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,770 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 625,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,639,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $453.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.64 and a 200-day moving average of $104.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

