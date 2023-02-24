Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.81, but opened at $24.20. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $22.61, with a volume of 532,111 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.24 million. The company’s revenue was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $4,621,791.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,845,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,538,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Steven J. Rice sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $50,099.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,209 shares in the company, valued at $941,015.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,791.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,845,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,538,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,708,809 shares of company stock valued at $46,611,897 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.19.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

