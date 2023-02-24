Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.17-$1.27 EPS.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,637. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Vertiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vertiv to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 274.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.