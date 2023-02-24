Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 162,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $43,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.63 on Friday, reaching $288.94. The company had a trading volume of 161,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,356. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.18 and a 52-week high of $325.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total transaction of $1,460,822.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,512,336.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,166 shares of company stock worth $8,476,263. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

