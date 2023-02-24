Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1,621.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,931 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.40 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

